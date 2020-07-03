Red Rock Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,306 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average volume of 673 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.