RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $171.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

