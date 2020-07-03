Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 459.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.63 ($5.66).

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.34) to GBX 390 ($4.80) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 417 ($5.13) price target (down from GBX 495 ($6.09)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

RTO opened at GBX 519.40 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 535.20 ($6.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 462.61.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.77), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($361,442.58).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

