Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $56.29 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

