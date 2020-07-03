Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 4,620.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,645.83 ($57.17).

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($54.15) to GBX 5,200 ($63.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) price objective (up from GBX 4,100 ($50.46)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($55.99) to GBX 4,540 ($55.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,545 ($55.93) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,385.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,095.50. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($36.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 32,364 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.