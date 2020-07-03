Robert D. Ferris Sells 5,000 Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) CEO Robert D. Ferris sold 5,000 shares of VirTra Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,922.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -179.41 and a beta of 1.42. VirTra Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts predict that VirTra Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.