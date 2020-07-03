Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to “Buy”

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

SQ stock opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.99 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $118.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,131. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

