Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,481 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of HD Supply worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

