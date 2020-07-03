Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €260.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €260.00 ($292.13) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €251.32 ($282.38).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €244.60 ($274.83) on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €247.53.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

