Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 241,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of AtriCure worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AtriCure by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

