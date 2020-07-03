Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.43 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 641,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,969,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $86.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.