Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 93,894 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Sapiens International worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

