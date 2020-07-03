Royal Bank of Canada Sells 217,687 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 217,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of PVH worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PVH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PVH by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

