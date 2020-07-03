Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,490 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Potlatchdeltic worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

