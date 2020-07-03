Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $50.30

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $50.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 14,818,900 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $454,688,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $243,487,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

