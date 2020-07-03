Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $17,693,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 503,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,726,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,702,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 275,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

