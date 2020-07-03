Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

