Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 274.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

SAIC opened at $77.37 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

