Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Trading Down 0.7%

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 811.84 ($9.99) and last traded at GBX 812 ($9.99), 25,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 38,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 789.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 839.93.

Get Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Baird purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($17,967.02).

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust Company Profile (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.