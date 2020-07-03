Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

