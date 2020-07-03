Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH)’s share price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH)

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

