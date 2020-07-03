Seaport Global Securities Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

NDSN opened at $186.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.