SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

