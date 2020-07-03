Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $567,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG opened at $34.34 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

