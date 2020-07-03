Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Signature Bank by 32.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 100.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 96,128 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.