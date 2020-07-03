Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,800 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,457,558.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,167 shares of company stock worth $16,943,090. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $225.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

