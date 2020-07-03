Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 668.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.67 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

