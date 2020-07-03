Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

