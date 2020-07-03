Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 154,710 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 154,710 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,823,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after buying an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

