Skechers USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 34,820 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,176 call options.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

