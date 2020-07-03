Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) Shares Down 4.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.61, approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$10.50 to C$7.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.