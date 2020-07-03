SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

