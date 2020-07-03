Southern Gold (ASX:SAU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 60,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 39,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Southern Gold Company Profile (ASX:SAU)

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

