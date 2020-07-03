Spectre.ai Dividend Token Hits Market Capitalization of $10.67 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

