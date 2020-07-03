Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells £47,148.75 in Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £47,148.75 ($58,022.09).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($16.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,281.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,370.42. Sse Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE (LON:SSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sse Plc will post 10049.0000104 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is -1,403.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,498 ($18.43) to GBX 1,483 ($18.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,399.93 ($17.23).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.