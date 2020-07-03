Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222.50 ($2.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 272.60 ($3.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16).

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 761 shares of company stock valued at $176,230.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

