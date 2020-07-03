State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,657 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

