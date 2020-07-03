State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE:HE opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

