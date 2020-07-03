State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UniFirst by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UNF opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.