State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $23,622,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Sabre by 95.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $19,887,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $60,353,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.