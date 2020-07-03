State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $63,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Albemarle stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

