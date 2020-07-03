State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.