State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 142 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED stock opened at $263.84 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

