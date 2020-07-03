State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,448 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

AEL opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

