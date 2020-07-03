State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,489 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

