Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 50.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. Stepan’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $126,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

