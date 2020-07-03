Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of STL opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 551,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

