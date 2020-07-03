Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

NYSE STL opened at $11.08 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.