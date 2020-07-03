Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.62. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($20.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $605,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $354,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000,671 shares of company stock worth $194,791,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $55,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 263,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after buying an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.