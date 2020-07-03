Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vericel Call Options (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,324% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 568,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vericel by 2,822.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vericel by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 154,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

